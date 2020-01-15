Kia Carnival To Be Offered In Three Trims; Will Be Launched At The 2020 Auto Expo

The upcoming, Toyota Innova-rivalling Kia Carnival MPV will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo in the first week of February. The Carnival will be offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine and with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9. There are two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking seats and another variation the 7 VIP, has the option of second-row VIP seats. The 8 seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats, while the 9 seater has 6 Captain + 3 sinking seats.

The Carnival will be equipped with class-leading features such as Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power Tailgate among others. In terms of appearance, the front of the Carnival comes with a wide, upright ‘tiger-nose’ grille and wrap-around LED Projection headlamps with LED DRLs. In profile, it has a swept-back silhouette with a long bonnet and an all-round glass area that gives it a neat appearance along with Floating Roof design and R18” alloy wheels. The rear gets wide LED rear lamps, broad metal surfaces and a glass area shaped to give it more prominent ‘shoulders’.

The Carnival will offer Kia’s UVO tech for being a connected car and to offer infotainment. UVO comes with 37 smart features and is being offered free for the initial 3 years. The VIP seats in the Limousine trim offer tremendous comfort and legroom for passengers and can be set for individual preferences. The 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat entertainment system comprises 10.1” monitors and an 8 speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system.

The car’s Smart Power Tailgate automatically opens when the smart key is ‘sensed’ in close proximity to the trunk, while the Carnival’s power-sliding rear doors also open at the touch of a button. Smart Pure Air purifier gives clean and fresh air to the occupants.

Powering the Carnival will be a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine. it will develop 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission.

Other features on offer include Tri-zone Auto AC, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Defog windscreen, Smart Cruise Control, Front and Rear parking sensors, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and numerous storage spaces throughout the cabin for greater practicality. Details of the trims are as below:

Premium

The base trim of Kia Carnival will offer technology and infotainment features such as touchscreen Audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters and Steering Audio Controls. It will come with Rear View Camera, 3.5” Cluster LCD Panel, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Start/Stop Button, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Electrically Adjustable Outside Mirror, All Power windows with Driver Auto Down and Auto Headlight Control. Premium trim on the Carnival features driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, Front and Rear Disc Brakes, ISO-FIX, and Rear Parking Sensors, R18” Crystal-Cut Alloy Wheels, Chrome outside Door Handles, Rear Spoiler with LED HMSL and Rear Chrome Garnish accentuate the sophisticated look of the RV. Premium trim will be available in 7-seater and 8-seater variants.

Prestige

The Prestige Trim naturally offers all the features of Premium trim along with several additions. It offers Electronic Stability Control with Hill Assist Control, Roll-over Mitigation and Cornering Brake Control, Side and Curtain Airbags and Front Parking Sensors. Further, a Front Grille with Chrome inserts, LED Projection Headlamps with LED Position Lamps, Ice Cube Shape LED Fog Lamps, LED Rear Combination Lamps, Roof Rails, Chrome Surround on the window, Smart Power Tailgate, UV Cut front door glass and windshield and 220V Laptop Charger and USB Charger will be offered. The list also includes a Dual Panel Electric Sunroof with all Interior LED lights, Sunshade Curtains, Electric Folding Outside mirror, Chrome inside Door handles, Pop up sinking seats, sliding seats and more. The Prestige trim will be available in 7 seaters and 9 (6 captain + 3 sinking) seat options.

Limousine

This top-of-the-line Carnival will include all the features available in the Premium and Prestige trims. That apart, the Limousine trim is available as a 7-seater option, and will be topped up with 2nd Row Luxury VIP Seats with Leg Support, Premium Nappa Leather Seat Upholstery, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, R18” Sputtering Finish Alloy Wheels and High Line Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Taking the infotainment quotient a higher will be Touchscreen Audio with In-built Navigation and UVO Connected Car (3 Year Free), Harman/Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System and 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System. Also on offer will be a Smart Pure Air Purifier with perfume diffuser, Electronic Parking Brake, 10-way Power Driver Seat, Driver Seat Ventilation, Front Console Wireless Smartphone Charger and Auto Antiglare Inside Rear View Mirror (ECM) with UVO Controls and Smartwatch connectivity.