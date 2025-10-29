Honda 0 α showcased – A Glimpse of What’s Coming in 2027

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has unveiled the prototype of its new electric SUV, the Honda 0 α (Alpha), at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo. The model will be on display at Honda’s booth from October 29 to November 9, giving visitors a close look at what’s coming next in Honda’s EV journey.
A New Chapter in Honda’s EV Journey
The new Honda 0 α has been designed as an SUV that fits easily into both city and outdoor life. It’s made for people who want comfort, style, and new technology in one package. The model follows the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV, which were first shown at CES 2025. This makes the 0 α the latest addition to the growing Honda 0 Series lineup.
Honda says this SUV will act as a “gateway model” for new EV buyers, combining a modern design with a spacious and comfortable cabin.
Design and Style
Following Honda’s “Thin, Light, and Wise” concept, the Honda 0 α has been designed with a low, wide, and strong stance. Even with its lower height, it still offers good ground clearance and a roomy cabin for all passengers.
The exterior design focuses on simplicity, technology, and a clean modern appeal.
Highlights include:
- A stable, sporty, and aerodynamic shape that gives the SUV a confident and elegant presence.
- A sleek front section where the headlights, charging lid, and illuminated Honda badge are combined into one smooth, screen-like panel.
- A futuristic rear design with a U-shaped LED light strip connecting the tail lamps, brake lamps, and turn indicators.
Launch and Market Plans
Honda plans to launch the production version of the Honda 0 α globally in 2027, with Japan and India among the first markets to get it.
With its bold design, smart engineering, and focus on comfort, the Honda 0 α gives a clear look at Honda’s next generation of electric vehicles — a mix of innovation, performance, and sustainability wrapped in one sleek and futuristic SUV.