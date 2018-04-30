High Security Registration Plates To Become Mandatory Beginning January 1, 2019

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced that High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will soon be compulsory for all vehicles manufactured in India beginning January 1, 2019. The said number plates will come with a 15 year guarantee and will be replaced by the concerned dealer in case of any damage within the aforementioned period.

The announcement by the government body has been made in order to offer extra protection to the vehicles and reduce thefts. According to the new draft, the car manufacturer will have to provide HSRP’s while their dealerships will be responsible for fixing them on the vehicles.

Also read: New Cars To Come Equipped With Factory Fitted Number Plates Soon

Safety features on the new HSRP’s will include a chromium based hologram on the top-left corner of the plate while a 10 digit Permanent Identification Number (PIN) will be positioned on the bottom-left corner of the plate, both of which will be hot stamped. Also on offer would be a self-destructing chromium based hologram sticker, which will contain details such as the registration number, engine and chassis number as well as the name of the registering authority. This sticker would be affixed on the bottom-left side of the front windshield.

To make sure that these HSRP’s are not stolen, they will have to be fixed with at least two non-removable or non-reusable snap locks. While these new plates, as we mentioned earlier, will become mandatory beginning January 1, 2019, the HSRP can be fitted to older vehicles too, but only once the previously used number plates have been surrendered.