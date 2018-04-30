Indian Roadmaster Elite India Launch On May 2, 2018

Earlier this year, Indian Motorcycles had teased an upcoming product known as the Roadmaster Elite. The company has now announced that the limited edition model based on the standard Roadmaster will be launched in India on May 2, 2018 at an event in Mumbai.

Limited to just 300 units across the world, the Indian Roadmaster Elite sources firepower from the same 1811cc V-Twin engine as seen on the standard Roadmaster. This engine produces 161 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm and comes paired to a six speed transmission which sends power to the rear wheel via belt drive.

Featuring a shade of Cobalt Candy over Black Crystal, the Indian Roadmaster Elite receives a special 23 karat gold badging on the fuel tank. A few other features which have been carried over from the standard Roadmaster variant include full LED lighting, cruise control, electronically adjustable windscreen, seven inch touchscreen ride command system with navigation, 300 watt audio system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable foot boards, independent heat control for the seats and heated grips.