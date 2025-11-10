Audi Adds Style with New Q3 & Q5 Signature Line Editions – Price, Features & Details Inside!

Audi has added a new touch of style in their SUV range in India. The company has launched the Q3 Signature Line and the Q5 Signature Line, and brought a few special updates to both of these models. These versions are available with new design details, some additional features and limited availability. Both the Q3 and Q5 Signature Line versions attempt to provide a little more exclusivity and comfort.
They get some unique visual and interior touches that make them stand out from the standard versions. Some of the significant highlights include:
- Illuminated Audi rings that cast on the ground when you open the doors
- Audi ring decals and dynamic wheel hub caps that hold the logo upright while the wheels are moving
- A fragrance dispenser located in the cabin
- A metallic key cover and stainless steel pedals
All these little things combine to make the SUVs feel a little bit more special.
The Audi Q3 Signature Line and Q3 Sportback also receive some new equipment.
- Park Assist Plus – for easier parking
- A 12V power outlet and two USB ports in the back
- New R18 5V spoke alloy wheels in the S design
- A new Progressive Red colour option
The Audi Q5 Signature Line receives new R19 5 twin-arm alloy wheels in Graphite Grey and gloss finish. These small updates help the SUV look more sharp and elegant.
Here are the ex-showroom prices (India):
- Audi Q3 – Rs 52.31 lakh
- Audi Q3 Sportback – Rs 53.55 lakh
- Audi Q5 – Rs 69.86 lakh
The Signature Line versions are based on the Technology trim and will be available in limited numbers. Colour choices for both models include Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Manhattan Gray and District Green.
According to Audi India, these editions are made for those customers who prefer a little more uniqueness and fine detailing in their SUVs. In simple terms, the Signature Line doesn’t alter performance or mechanics. It’s about refinement, design, and a few thoughtful features that make the Q3 and Q5 a little more exclusive. It’s Audi’s way of keeping things fresh while continuing to focus on design and customer experience.