Hero Surprises Fans at EICMA 2025! Updated Xtreme 250R, Karizma 250 & Xoom 160 Unveiled

Hero MotorCorp had a big presence at the EICMA 2025 in Milan. Along with its new concepts and ideas for future mobility, the company also showed some familiar names that got small but important
updates. These include the Xtreme 250R, the Karizma XMR 250 and the Xoom 160 scooter.
The changes are not about the design or the looks. They are more about adding little things that make the whole experience better for riders. Let’s go one by one.
The Hero Xtreme 250R was launched earlier this year as the brand’s top street naked bike. It uses a liquid-cooled single cylinder 249cc engine that makes 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm. At EICMA, Hero showed an updated version with a couple of useful upgrades.
- It now gets electronic throttle (ride by wire)
- The new system has made cruise control on the bike possible
- There could also be a Type C USB port for charging
Other than that, the design and body panels are the same. The updates are all function related.
Next up is the Hero v. This bike is yet vto go on sale in India but Hero seems to have already improved upon it before launch. Just like the Xtreme, the Karizma now also receives ride-by-wire and cruise control. These features make it a little more modern and sophisticated than what was shown last year.
Then comes the Hero Xoom 160. This one is an ADV-style scooter that was first seen in 2023 but was released later in 2025. The improved version seen at EICMA sees a few practical changes:
- LED indicators replace the old halogen ones
- A rear disc brake replaces the drum set up
- A new colour LCD instrument cluster could be added
- Dual-channel ABS may be offered too
Hero has retained the same switchgear of the current model. There’s still no cruise control here, which feels odd since even smaller models now get it.
Overall, Hero seems to be quietly improving its premium range with these updates. Nothing dramatic, but all these small steps make the lineup more complete and ready for what’s next.