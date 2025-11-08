TVS Tangent Concept Unveiled – Is This the Future Apache 450 We’ve Been Waiting For?

TVS has made quite an impression at this year’s EICMA 2025. The company presented something called the Tangent Concept, and it immediately became one of the most-discussed bikes at the show. It’s sharp, modern, and almost like something out of a video game.
This could be our first glimpse of the next big Apache. TVS is apparently making a huge leap forward, and it sounds like they are going for the superbike market with something new and exciting.
The Tangent is a very futuristic looking vehicle. The front is aggressive with its LED matrix headlamp. The body is sleek and aerodynamically shaped, almost entirely covered in carbon fibre. You can tell this bike is built for speed.
A few highlights:
- Extreme body lines and clean aerodynamics styling
- LED lighting setup all around
- Split seats and clip-on handlebars for a race look
- Lightweight carbon composite body
- Racing tail section with a clean finish
TVS has still not revealed much about the engine yet. But the rumor suggest it may use a 450cc twin parallel engine. That’s the same engine that’s going to drive the next Apache RR 450 Twin. The setup will probably be liquid-cooled, have a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch for smooth operation. There is also speculation that TVS may experiment with something new – perhaps a mild hybrid system or electric assist in future generations. That’s not confirmed but it shows how TVS is thinking beyond petrol power.
The Tangent Concept is not just about aesthetics or performance. It also represents how far Indian brands have come in global design and technology. India’s engineering game has reached a point where TVS bikes look right next to those of brands like Yamaha, Kawasaki, and KTM at EICMA.
If this concept makes it to production, TVS may have a serious contender in the middleweight sports bike segment.
Simply put, the Tangent Concept feels like TVS saying, “We’re ready to take on the world.”