Hero Motosports Team Rally Finishes The 2019 Silkway Rally In Top Ten

The Silk Way Rally 2019 came to a grand finish in the Chinese city of Dunhuang today with the conclusion of Stage 10, which took the riders on a final run of 556 km including the final 255 km of special section. Team Hero Motosport had a great run, with Oriol Mena finishing at the seventh position and Paulo Goncalves coming ninth. The Team stepped up their game, both in terms of skills and competencies and achieved six-stage podiums and a stage win during the Rally. This allowed the team to come in the top ten, in the overall rankings of this rally. Overall, Oriol Mena bagged the sixth position while teammate Paulo Goncalves finished fifteenth.

Paulo Goncalves (Comp No: 4): ”I am so happy to finish the Silk Way Rally 2019. It has been a good rally for me as I secured 4 stage podiums. It was a really long and tough rally running over 5000 km, so I tried to push hard and increase my speed with every stage. Especially in China, I did really well in the tough stages. For me, the important thing was to get my first race experience with my team Hero MotoSports. So, thanks to the entire team for this opportunity and giving me fantastic support throughout the rally. I am confident that with this bike and team, it is possible to fight for the top positions in the upcoming rallies.”

Oriol Mena (Comp No: 25): “I am really happy with to finish the 2019 Silk Way Rally, especially because I won one stage for the team. I finished sixth overall and very happy with this result. Congratulations also to my teammate Paulo for a great first race with the team. Many thanks to my teammates for doing a great job during the rally. My thanks to the entire Hero family for their support and encouragement to us. I have learnt a lot in this race and now I take this experience and go back to my training for the next races.”