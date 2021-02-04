Hero Motocorp Sets Up A Separate Business Unit For Harley-Davidson India

It was pretty much inevitable that Hero Motocorp will be setting up a separate business unit to take care of Harley-Davidson’s business in India and that is exactly what has happened now. Hero MotoCorp has announced a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. The company has appointed Ravi Avalur as the Business Unit Head of the new vertical.

Ravi has joined Hero MotoCorp from Engines and Engine Components manufacturer Cooper, where he was the Head of Strategy and International Business. Prior to Cooper, Ravi was the Managing Director at Ducati India.

The Team in the new Business Unit also includes four executives from Harley-Davidson’s erstwhile India operations, bringing in years of competencies in the areas of sales, marketing, customer experiences, service and logistics. The Company has also commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley Davidson products to the dealers from January 18.

Apart from announcing the separate vertical, the Company has also commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley-Davidson products to the dealers from January 18. Hero MotoCorp has appointed 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country. The list of dealerships is below:

– Bengal Speed Automobiles Pvt Ltd (Bengal Harley-Davidson): Kolkata

– Bafna Motorcycles Pvt Ltd (Seven Islands Harley-Davidson): Mumbai

– Concept Motorbike Company Pvt Ltd (Nine Bridges Harley-Davidson): Ahmedabad

– Moksha Motorbike Company Pvt Ltd (Two Rivers Harley-Davidson): Pune

– Tusker Motorcycles Pvt Ltd (Tusker Harley-Davidson): Bengaluru (Lavelle Road)

– East Coast Motors (Marina Harley-Davidson): Chennai

– Excelsior Motors Pvt Ltd (Spice Coast Harley-Davidson): Kochi

– Jyote Automotives Pvt Ltd (Konark Harley-Davidson): Bhubaneshwar

– Sterling Motorbikes Pvt Ltd (Capital Harley-Davidson): Delhi (Mathura Road)

– Uttam Sons Pvt Ltd (Foothills Harley-Davidson): Dehradun

– Srijayalakshmi Automobiles Pvt Ltd (Banjara Harley-Davidson): Hyderabad

Recently, in a move that caught many by surprise, Harley Davidson decided to discontinue its most affordable motorcycles, the Street 750 and the Street Rod. Many were hoping for an upgrade in Harley’s street line-up and this was not what we hoped for. This move came after shutting down of Harley’s facility in Bawal, Haryana. Both motorcycles in question were manufactured and exported from this facility. Earlier, in September 2020, Harley had announced a shocking exit from India and to shut down its Bawal facility only to come back a month later in partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Now, the remainder of high-end motorcycles in India will be entirely CBU.