Ferrari Roma Launched In India At INR 3.61 Crore

Ferrari unveiled the Roma way back in 2019, which was a pretty busy year for the legendary Italian powerhouse. Now, in 2021, Ferrari has launched the Roma in India for INR 3.61 crores ( ex-showroom ). The Roma gets its name from, no points for guessing, the capital of Italy, Rome ( Julius Caeser likes that ). And, the Roma is 2+2, Front-engine, Rear-wheel drive Ferrari.

Not to mention, the aforementioned price is the price you pay for the stock car. Any customizations desire, which Ferrari offers a truckload of, will further drill a hole in your pocket.

Now, when it was first unveiled, it looked like an Aston Martin or a Jaguar F-type. Sure, the design is not very Ferrariesque, but whatever you make of it, it is one good looking car. The proportions, the cuts, creases, wheel arches, sides, rear setup are simply exquisite. It might or might not make a cut amongst the best looking Ferraris like the 250 GTO, 365 Daytona, 250 SWB California Spider, 450 Italia, F40, 288 GTO etc. but it sure is one of prettier cars in the modern Ferrari stable.

Talking about the design, it gets a long, smooth flowing bonnet upfront with hard to miss wheel arches. It gets a sharp pair of LED headlights. The front might be reminiscent of the Ferrari Monza which had a similar design. On the sides, the sheer elegance and minimalism of Ferrari simply ooze from every possible angle you wish to see from. The rear gets quad-LED strip taillights with active aero in a form of a spoiler which is activated at high speeds and 4 exhaust tips.

On the inside, apart from the second row which is best suited for children or shorter, leaner adults, the front row isn’t a row, it’s a cockpit. It features a partition which houses an 8.4” vertical touchscreen which is used to control various stuff. It gets a flat-bottomed multi-function steering with all the driver controls integrated into it with haptic feedback.

The Roma draws power from a 3.9L twin-turbo V8 which churns out 603 BHP of peak power and 760Nm of peak torque. Now, this engine can surely do more as we have seen the 488 Pista being propelled by the same engine delivering 720BHP of peak power, exactly the same as the McLaren 720S. The Roma has an 8-speed automatic transmission which debut with the SF90 Stradale. It weighs 1,472 kilos, shares its underpinnings with the Portofino and blasts from 0-100 in a blimey quick 3.4 seconds.