VIDEO: New 2018 Honda Amaze Features And Details Explained

Our team is currently in Bengaluru to test drive the new 2018 Honda Amaze compact sedan. We’re not allowed to express our views till the embargo ends but here’s the video from the press briefing of the Honda Amaze that explains all the details about the upcoming compact sedan in detail:

The new 2018 Honda Amaze will be available in five colour options – Radiant Red M, White Orchid P, Lunar Silver M, Modern Steel M, and Golden Brown M. The compact sedan is built on an all-new platform. In terms of dimensions, the new Amaze is 3,995 mm long, 1,695 mm wide and 1,500 mm tall. The new model is claimed to offer more space to the occupants of the vehicle.

Mechanical specifications include a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to deliver 90 PS of power @ 6000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque @ 4800 rpm. The engine is claimed to deliver 19.5 kms per litre of petrol. The compact hatchback also features a 1.5 litre i-DTEC diesel engine that churns out 100 PS of power @ 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of torque @ 1,500-3,500 rpm. The diesel engine is claimed to deliver 27.4 kmpl of fuel economy.

Check out a detailed image gallery of the new 2018 Honda Amaze below: