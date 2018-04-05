Bajaj Auto Announces Price Hike Across Model Range

With the new financial year beginning from April 1, 2018, numerous automobile companies have announced a price hike across their range of products. Bajaj Auto had recently hiked the prices of its most powerful product till date, known as the Dominar 400, by INR 2000.

Now, Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices across a majority of its product portfolio which is currently sold in India. Coming to the Pulsar brand, the Pulsar 220F and the Pulsar 180 has witnessed a price hike of INR 1000, taking the new prices to INR 96,684 and INR 82,650 respectively. Prices of the Pulsar RS200 have been increased by INR 1800, with the model now being sold at INR 1,25,691 for the non-ABS variant and INR 1,37,595 for the ABS variant. The Pulsar NS200 on the other hand, is costlier by INR 1700 and is now available for INR 99,415 and INR 1,11,415 for the non-ABS and ABS variant respectively.

In the Avenger series, the recently launched Avenger 180 is now dearer by INR 1100, thus taking the new price to INR 85,599 while the prices of the Avenger 220 Street and Cruise variants have increased by INR 1000, with the new prices starting at INR 94,466. For the Discover range, the new Discover 125 is expensive by INR 500, where the standard variant now costs INR 53,671 and the variant equipped with the disc brake costs INR 56,495.

The V15 too, has witnessed a price hike of INR 1000, with the new price tag starting at INR 65,197. The Platina hasn’t been spared of the price hike either, and now costs INR 47,655, an increase of INR 500 over the previous pricing. Prices of a few models such as the Pulsar NS160 and the V12 remain unchanged. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.