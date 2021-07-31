Hero MotoCorp Enters The Mexican Market

In keeping with its aggressive expansion plans in its global business, Hero MotoCorp has started retail sales in the key market of Mexico. The Company has introduced an extensive portfolio of products, including motorcycles and a scooter, thereby catering to the diverse segments of customers. These include popular motorcycles such as the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and the Dash 125 scooter.

The product portfolio will be available across the country through the retail arm of the distributor, agencies and dealers, and will have attractive financing options. There will also be a wide network of service centres spread throughout the country. The products will be available with a warranty of three years or 30,000 kilometres.

Hero’s global strategy

Hero MotoCorp has a renewed Global Business strategy of R4 – Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionize. With this strategy the Company has significantly enhanced its global operations both in terms of volumes and presence. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp registered its highest-ever monthly dispatch to global markets in March 2021. Carrying forward the positive momentum, it has witnessed growth in the current financial year (FY’22) too.

Official statement

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “This is an important development in our international business growth story. Mexico will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in this direction. The range of products that we have introduced here should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers.”

