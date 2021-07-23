2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched; Becomes The Coolest Hero Scooter Yet!

Hero Motocorp is currently hard at work in updating its portfolio. After launching the Xtec variant of Glamour, it has now launched the heavily updated iteration of the Maestro Edge 125. With this latest update, the Maestro Edge 125 has become the coolest scooter to come out of Hero’s stable, both in terms of features and looks.

Pricing

Available in exciting new colours at Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points across the country, the Maestro Edge 125 is priced at Rs. 72,250/- (Drum variant), Rs. 76,500/- (Disc variant) and Rs. 79,750 (Connected variant). All the prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

First-in-segment LED Projector Headlamp

The new sleek headlamp boasts of high efficiency, double light intensity, and wider & farther light spread for enhanced visibility on the road.

Design

The new Maestro Edge 125 is packed with a host of new design elements including the completely new sharp headlamp, sharper front design, new sporty dual tone stripe pattern, masked winkers and new prismatic colours.

Connected Features

The Maestro Edge 125 has a fully digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity that offers features like Pairing with Passkey, Turn-by-Turn Navigation with superior display, Miss-call alert, Incoming Call Alert, RTMI (Real-Time Mileage Indication), ECO Indicator, and Low Fuel Indicator.

Additionally, with ‘Hero Connect’ as standard fitment, the Maestro Edge 125 also provides more value and peace of mind to the customers. Hero Connect has eight important features like Topple Alert, Theft Alert, find my parking, track my vehicle, trip analysis and more.

New Colors

The connected variant of Maestro Edge 125 comes in two new prismatic colors – Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple. The Disc variant is available in six colors – Candy Blazing Red, Panther Black. Pearl Silver White, Matt Techno Blue, Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple. The Drum variant is available in four colors – Candy Blazing Red, Panther Black. Pearl Silver White and Matt Techno Blue.

Engine

The Maestro Edge 125 is powered by a 124.6cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ – delivering a power output of 9 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 10.4 NM @ 5500 RPM.

Official statements

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Maestro Edge 125 has been a key player in the 125cc scooter segment. In this latest avatar, we have sharpened its ‘Edge’ further with LED Projector headlamp, Digital Speedometer, Turn-by-Turn Navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. This scooter has it all. These upgrades are part of our overall portfolio push to provide more technology and features to our customers.”

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are witnessing an increasing demand for our scooters recently and with the new Maestro Edge 125 we expect this trend to continue. With its first-in-segment features and new design, this scooter will definitely resonate with the youth across the country.”