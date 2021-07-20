Hero Glamour Xtec Variant Launched; Gets First-In-Segment Bluetooth Connectivity

Having sold more than a million motorcycles and scooters in the first quarter (April-June) of FY’22, Hero MotoCorp has commenced the second quarter (July-September) with the launch of the ‘Xtec’ avatar of its popular motorcycle – Glamour. Available in exciting new colour options across Hero MotoCorp customer touchpoints in the country, the Glamour Xtec is priced at Rs 78,900/- (Drum variant) and Rs 83,500/- (Disc variant). All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Connectivity

Adding to its functionality and riding comfort, the Glamour Xtec offers the first-in-segment ‘Integrated USB charging’, Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, and Turn-by-Turn Navigation along with Google map connectivity. The High-level Cluster features a Gear Position Indicator, Eco Mode, Tachometer, and Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi).

Safety

Ensuring the utmost safety of the rider and pillion, the motorcycle has a Side-stand visual indication and a segment-first ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’. The Glamour Xtec also features a Bank-angle-sensor that cuts-off the engine during a fall. The rear 5-step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber suspension, front 240mm disk brakes, wider rear tyre and ground clearance of 180mm provide reliability and all-day riding comfort with real road presence.

Style

The new Glamour Xtec ups the style quotient for the aspirational youth with an LED headlamp and an H-Signature position lamp with the best in segment brightness (34% the more headlight intensity). The 3D branding, rim tapes, and blue accents for new Matte color adds to the overall appeal.

Engine

The new Glamour Xtec is powered by a 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection and is 7% more fuel efficient. The engine produces a power output of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Featuring Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3S (idle start-stop system), together with Auto Sail Technology, the Glamour Xtec delivers on its brand promise of performance and comfort.

Official statements

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and Turn-by-Turn Navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price.”

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since its launch in 2005, the Glamour has been a trend-setter. In its Xtec avatar too, the Glamour builds on the brand legacy with a host of new features that will redefine the 125cc segment. We are confident that the Glamour Xtec is going to resonate with the youth across the country.”