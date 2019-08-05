Hero Motocorp Begins Home Delivery Of New Two-Wheelers For Its Customers

Starting something new in the automotive space, Hero Motocorp has announced that the Company will deliver new two-wheelers to its customers, at their doorstep. However, unlike your food or online shopping apps, this delivery will happen at a nominal cost which the customer will have to pay. A first-of-its-kind initiative in the two-wheeler industry, this service is currently available in three cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida. The company plans to expand this facility to 25 cities over the next few months in a phased manner. Customers who wish to avail the home-delivery service can visit Hero’s e-commerce portal, www.HGPmart.com .

Hero MotoCorp has developed a simple procedure for this purpose, under which, the entire process from booking to delivery is completed in three easy steps. 1. After logging in to www.HGPmart.com, the customer can select their preferred product and then choose a dealer to make the booking payment. 2. Then Hero’s third-party service provider will collect all necessary documents from the customer’s home/office address at the desired time slot. 3. Once the vehicle is successfully registered with the local road transport office, it will be delivered at any address of your choice and not just at your home.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjay Bhan, Head of Sales, Aftersales & Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp we continuously invest in developing innovative processes and business models to ensure our customers get the best in class experience. Our new initiative will raise the bar for customer experience in the two-wheeler category. As the youth of today increasingly look for value-added services in every purchase that they make, brands have to step-up their strategic thinking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market environment. We have been the first-mover in the e-commerce space and we are continuing this trend by commencing this new service.”

The company recently introduced three brand new motorcycles in the market, in the form of the Xpulse 200, the 200T and the Xtreme 200S. In the scooter space too, they launched India’s first fuel-injected scooter, in the form of the Maestro Edge 125, along with the Pleasure 110 scooter.