Hero Maestro Edge 125 FI First Ride Review

With the scooter segment growing faster than the machine itself can go, almost every scooter manufacturer in India now has a 125cc offering in its portfolio, except Yamaha. Hero wanted to do things a little differently. So they’ve introduced the Hero Maestro Edge 125, India’s first mass-market fuel-injected scooter. What else does it bring to the table? Let’s take a look

Also Read: Hero Pleasure Plus 110 First Ride Review

Appearance

This 125cc variant of the Maestro Edge isn’t too different than the 110cc variant. There are some differentiating elements though, like the LED-lit superman logo on the apron, a two-tone paint job, and different font work for the instrument console. The exhaust system looks different and the FI variant is available in two, two-tone colour options – Pearl Fadeless White and Brown and Panther Black with Pink-ish Red.

On The Go

In the saddle, the handlebar isn’t too high or low, the textured seat is wide and so is the footboard, making the Maestro Edge 125’s rider feel relaxed immediately. At 775 mm, seat height isn’t too high either, although folks under 5.4″ could tip-toe.

In terms of power, the fuel-injected 125cc engine makes 9.1 Bhp @ 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5000 rpm. It is also available paired with a carburettor, where it then makes identical torque, but 0.4 Bhp less and comes kitted with Her’s i3s start-stop technology. In terms of weight, the Maestro Edge 125 FI tips the scales at 110 kilos. Off the mark, throttle response is crisp and there is an instant reaction to even the tiniest of wrist input. The Maestro 125 gets off the mark rather briskly too and it is the mid-range where the engine performs strongest.

However, when the engine is performing in its strongest band, there is a mild buzz felt on the footboard and the handlebar. This engine’s refinement still needs to be polished for it to be at the same level as its 125cc rivals. having said that, this premium Maestro can hit a speedometer-indicated top speed of 95 km/h, although it takes a little while to get there. There is no official figure available for the Maestro Edge 125’s fuel efficiency, yet, and our ride experience wasn’t too long to try and find a number.

What’s the Ride and Handling Like?

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 has a long wheelbase, which enhances the scooter’s stability. Unlike other sporty options out there though, it isn’t a fly when it comes to changing directions. Since the Maestro Edge rides on 12″ front and 10″ rear wheels and comes fitted with telescopic forks up front, ride quality is pretty absorbent for the kind of roads we find in our cities. The front disc brake does its job well too, but there is quite some dive if you grab too much of that lever.

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200T Review | Retro Styled City Slicker

What About Practicality?

Under seat storage space is enough to swallow a medium-sized full face helmet and there’s an LED lamp inside, along with a USB charging point and slots to hold your device. We would’ve like some space near the Apron and a charging point there though. The ignition key slot is the go-to hole if one has to unlock the seat, or pop the plastic cover for the external fuel lid. There’s a hook above the floorboard area to carry stuff and the textured seat does a good job of not letting the rider slide forward during braking or otherwise.

The instrument console has a digital display for service due, trip and odometer and an electronic fuel gauge. The surface area towards the back is enough for a pillion to be comfortable and there are metallic footrests for the co-rider to place his/her feet comfortably. Fuel tank capacity at 5.0-litres is enough to swallow a week’s fuel for most users. The Carb version’s tank can carry half a litre extra

Summing It Up

Priced at INR 62,700 for the FI and Disc brake variant, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 offers a mild step-up in performance, over the 110cc Maestro. It is also available in Disc and Drum variants for the carburettor-fitted example which ask for INR 58,500 and INR 60,000 respectively (All prices, Ex-showroom, Delhi). At that price, one gets a fuel-injected scooter which is practical, well-priced and offers a little bit of novelty too.