BBT Offers An Unused Ducati Diavel At An Unbelievable Discount

Ducati’s ultimate cruiser, the Diavel will soon be replaced with a new model, the Diavel 1260. Making way for this new model, the company has stopped selling the motorcycle in its showrooms now. However, Big Boy Toys, a premium pre-owned car dealership, for the first time, are selling superbikes. The famous dealership has posted a picture on their Instagram account, which states that the motorcycle is available with them for a price of INR 11.99 Lakh, on road. The same bike would cost INR 18 Lakh if it had been brought straight from the showroom. The dealership also states that they have 4 examples of the limited edition Diavel Diesel which went for INR 24 Lakh when brought from the showroom but they have it listed for INR 14.99 Lakh, on road.

With limited stock with the dealership, 20 of the regular variant and only 4 of the Diesel edition, you might want to hurry and get one of these motorcycles at this rather unbelievable price point. Both these bikes get power from the same engine and performance figures remain unchanged, and despite the name, no the diesel edition does not run on diesel. The 1,198cc Testastretta L-Twin engine that produces 152 hp at 9000 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. This power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. A bunch of electronic aids, along with various riding modes are available on the motorcycle to keep the rider pointing in the right direction.

Also Read: Paper Fight: Ducati Icon Vs Full Throttle Vs Cafe Racer Vs Desert Sled

There, however, is one catch to it, despite reading zero km on the odometer, when you pick up the bike and visit your RTO, you would be registered as the second owner. This is why, these motorcycles are available at such a price point. It seems that Ducati has sold off its old stock to this famous dealership in order to make way for the new Diavel 1260. In the latest avatar, the Diavel will employ a new 1,262 cc, liquid-cooled motor with the 2 cylinders in a V arrangement. The bike produces 159 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Just like the outgoing model, the new model too will come with a host of electronic aids and the latest equipment and is expected to be launched before August this year.