Special Edition Hero Glamour Blaze Launched At INR 72,000

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new special edition of the popular Glamour motorcycle – the Glamour Blaze. The Glamour, even in its standard trim, is an attractive-looking commuter and is loaded with modern-day tech which makes it a better proposition than most of its rivals. With this new Blaze edition on offer, Hero is eyeing at making a mark in an extremely popular segment which will probably see a spike in the coming days, now that the festive season is nearing.

More details

In-line with the DNA of Glamour brand – the new motorcycle provides performance, comfort and style, now in a new Matt Vernier Grey Color. Glamour Blaze will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at an attractive price of Rs 72,200/-

Official statements

Commenting on the new motorcycle, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Glamour is a highly popular brand across the country and represents style and performance. The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country.”

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have a strong line-up of new products ahead of the upcoming festive season. The new Glamour Blaze is a high-on-energy edition that will increase its appeal for the young riders.”

Glamour Blaze

The new Glamour Blaze is powered by 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. The engine produces a power output of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Another cool gimmick up its sleeve is low-speed crawling which comes in handy while battling the traffic. It retains the chequered graphics on the tank which has become the trademark of Glamour over the years.

Adding to the functionality and riding comfort, it offers a USB charger on the handle and comes with the side-stand indicator. The front 240mm disk brakes and ground clearance of 180mm provide confident reliability and all-day riding comfort. Glamour has always been sort of stylish offering from Hero in the commuter segment. That has been carried on with the new Glamour as well. The new Glamour Blaze ups the style quotient for the aspirational youth with its new Matt Vernier Grey Color and Funk-Lime Yellow graphics.

Hero’s Roadside Assistance

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced a 24×7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for its customers. With this latest convenience service, Hero customers will be able to ride across the country without any worries.

The RSA program will provide 24×7 assistance to customers all across India. Customer will be able to easily access the RSA through the toll-free number or through the Hero Customer App. Customers will get the following benefits from the RSA program –

On-call Support

Repair on spot

Tow to the nearest Hero workshop

Fuel Delivery in case of fuel run-out

Flat tyre Support

Battery Jump Start

Accidental Assistance (on demand)

Key Retrieval Support

Customer can enrol themselves for the RSA program through their nearest Hero MotoCorp authorized channel-partner at an inaugural price of Rs 350/- for the annual subscription. This exclusive service will be available on the company’s premium range of motorcycles, which includes the latest variants of Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S & XPulse 200. The RSA will be complimentary for a period of one year on all these bikes. This scheme is effective from October 1, 2020.