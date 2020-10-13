Omega Seiki Mobility And IIT Delhi Come Together To Develop EV Technology

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, has collaborated with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), Delhi – an organisation established by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi). This MoU will allow both the firms to work together on electric vehicle technologies and advanced research.

The collaboration is primarily aimed at innovating alternate energy-powered vehicles and other emerging technologies in the EV space, including efficiency and performance improvement of Omega Seiki Mobility’s existing vehicles.

Commenting on the collaboration, Uday Narang, chairman, Anglian Omega Group said “We are excited to collaborate with FITT for exploring the valuable resources in alternative energy-powered vehicles and other emerging technologies in the EV industry. Partnering with the best premier technical and research university will not only contribute to India but to the whole world, through excellence in scientific and technical education and research will ultimately serve as a treasured resource for industry and society as a whole.”

Dr Anil Wali, MD, FITT – IIT Delhi said, “E-mobility has arrived in India. This is a milestone occasion as it brings together two parties from different walks of life, who has the potential to work jointly towards this global disruption of electric mobility.”

The strategic collaboration between OSM and FITT will leverage Omega Seiki Mobility in terms of design, simulation, product development, prototyping and production of automotive components and full vehicle development of two-, three- and four-wheeled electric vehicles. OSM will be making its vehicles, design and manufacturing facilities and lab available for any prototyping, testing or sample manufacturing as part of this collaboration which will eventually subsidise FITT.

The collaboration will be helpful for the development of battery and battery management systems, electric powertrains, electronics, charging system, telematics, and overall vehicle architecture as well as focus on improving performance from the battery and electric drivetrains. Omega Seiki is also expected to introduce its electric two-wheelers in India by the end of this year.

Omega Seiki Mobility launched Rage & Rage+ on Auto Expo 2020, which will primarily cater to the B2B segment. The introduction of the vehicles will usher a whole new concept in emission-free cargo transportation and people movement. Going forward, the cargo vehicle will provide a much-needed impetus to companies in the B2B and e-commerce segment. Also, Omega Seiki will be rolling out electric two-wheelers by Diwali this year and electric pickup trucks within the next three years. Mr Uday Narang discourses that the agreement over reducing dependency on China for components should be treated as a positive opportunity to make India a global component supply source.