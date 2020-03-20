Hero Electronix Announces Acquisition Of Test & Verification Solutions (T&VS)

Hero Electronix, a part of the Hero Group, has announced the acquisition of Test & Verification Solutions (T&VS), a leading provider of chip design services. The acquisition was made through Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and a leading engineering solutions company. The acquisition provides strong impetus to Tessolve’s chip design offering taking its overall company strength to over 2,000 engineers and thus firmly cements Tessolve as a leading end-to-end provider of semiconductor engineering services.

Founded in 2008 in UK by Mike Bartley, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in the design verification domain; T&VS is a leading provider of Design Verification solutions to semiconductor companies having steadily expanded its offerings into Design for Test (DFT) and Embedded Software with a 400+ team across multiple markets including UK, India, Japan, US and Singapore.

T&VS is the fifth acquisition by Tessolve in the past 4 years,while the others being- TES DST in July 2016; Spectrum Integrated in August 2017; Test lab business of Lynxemi Pte in August 2017 and Analog design business of Analog Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd in November 2017. Complementing its aggressive approach in growing the capabilities organically, these strategic acquisitions have put Tessolve in a unique position to offer a comprehensive spectrum of services to semiconductor companies. The acquisition adds a strong team and capability depth in a critical area like chip design and expands Tessolve’s presence into the UK and Japan markets.

T&VS is a leading global provider of chip design services and solutions to semiconductor companies. It has extensive expertise in design verification (DV) and has over the years expanded its offerings into design for test (DFT) and embedded software. It has over 400 engineers working across multiple geographies including UK, India, Japan, US and Singapore.

Commenting on the acquisition P. Raja Manickam, CEO, Tessolve said, “We are excited to welcome the T&VS team. The addition of T&VS talent and technologies will enable us to provide more integrated and optimized chip design solutions. Design verification and validation is an important phase in the design and production cycle of every semiconductor product and accelerates taking products to market.”