Hero Electric Launches ‘City Speed’ E Scooters

Hero Electric has announced the launch of an all-new segment called ‘City Speed’, that will be catering exclusively to the needs of all city commuters. City Speed E-Bikes offer higher cruising speed and gradeability to easily ride on the flyovers and slopes. As part of the ‘City Speed’ portfolio, Hero Electric will introduce three new E-Bikes of its popular electric scooters i.e. Optima-hx, Nyx-hx, and Photon-hx.

The new E-Bikes will be available in 500+ Hero Electric dealerships across 25 states in India. The e-scooters will be priced from Rs 57,560, making them the most affordable electric two-wheelers in the category. In some places like Delhi, there will also be an additional subsidy to further bring down the prices.

Commenting on the announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “The current E-bike market is polarised with bikes available at low speed, very low price or high speed, very high prices. After years of research, we have developed electrical power trains that have ‘best in class’ efficiencies, using the least amount of battery power, giving adequate pickup and speeds to go in tandem with the speed of traffic on our city roads. Using these power trains we have now launched a new range of bikes starting at Rs.57,560 that have a comfortable driving range from 70 km to 200 km. These bikes are so designed to give enough power and punch and a great economy without stressing the batteries, resulting in a high range per charge and a very long life of the batteries.”

Hero Electric claims that its scooters are a perfect match for people who want to switch to clean and green mobility. With options ranging from lightweight to city speed to high-speed performance scooters, the brand offers both, first-time buyers and enthusiasts a variety of scooters to choose from. The city speed E-Bikes of Optima, Nyx, and Photon packs range, reliability, performance, and comfort. Hero Electric’s products are gender agnostic with designs that can blend into anyone’s lifestyle and offer last-mile connectivity at minimal cost and zero emissions.

Hero Electric’s proposition is in line with the government’s vision to promote and foster the adoption of electric mobility in India. The company will further invest in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products that India needs in order to make the switch from ICE vehicles.