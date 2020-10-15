Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red And White Special Edition Announced

It’s that time of the year when the festivities in India are about to begin and manufacturers go all out to cash in on the consumer’s buying sentiment. Joining many others, under ‘Volksfest 2020’, Volkswagen India has announced the introduction of the Red & White special edition on the Polo and Vento.

To provide a differentiated offering to customers this festive season, the Red & White special edition on the Polo Highline Plus AT and Vento Highline AT will be available to customers at an offer price of INR 9.19 lakh and INR 11.49 lakh respectively. Features of the Red & White special edition will be available without any additional cost to the customers.

These special edition cars get body side stripes, glossy black or white roof foil – colour-coordinated with ORVM caps. Both cars come equipped with the powerful and efficient 1.0l TSI engine mated to 6-speed automatic transmission. For both cars, the engine cranks out 110PS and 175Nm of torque. The BS6 AT variants of the Polo offers a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl whereas for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl (ARAI) certified.

Along with the introduction of Red & White special edition, the Volksfest campaign will comprise a slew of offers for existing and potential customers viz., exchange & loyalty benefits, attractive offers on service products, finance options and assured gifts on every test drive and new purchases. Like its name, the special Red & White edition is available in Flash Red, Sunset Red and Candy White depending on the model. Customers will be able to avail the offers & make bookings across all our sales touchpoints during this festive season.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are delighted to introduce our special Red & White edition on the Polo and Vento under our annual festive campaign ‘Volksfest 2020’. The initiative is in line with our commitment to continuously engage with the customers through our unique and enhanced feature offerings. The Polo and Vento continue to be strong contenders within their segments, the added dash of style will make an attractive value proposition for our customers.”