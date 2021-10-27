Here’s Your Checklist Before Embarking On A Road Trip For Diwali!

The holiday season is just around the corner and the only thing that makes the sweetness of celebrating with friends and family even more fun is a road trip! The excitement and thrill are so intense that it keeps us awake the night before the trip. All of us enjoy a good behind-the-wheel experience. But then again, we have all been a part of that one funny story, where we either ran out of fuel or had a flat and didn’t have a spare. With that in mind, we bring you a checklist to avoid these encounters as you embark on your Diwali road trip! Metaphorically speaking, for making your journey as fun and enjoyable as possible, it should start a little before the actual date. Here we will present to you a step-by-step procedure with which you can easily check your vehicle.

Pay attention to dashboard warning lights

As soon as you start your car, your dashboard comes to life. Now, take a moment and look at the instrument cluster. Look for any unusual symbols. Our dashboard is filled with small signs which show us the health of the engine, the battery status, engine temperature, etc. If you see any of these signs, get the car checked at your local service center.

Check for any unusual sounds

Listen to your car as you drive. Many times, we miss the very prominent sounds that the car makes. So, turn down the radio and listen for any unusual sounds that you might hear. With older cars, there is bound to be some noise, but look out for any persistent rattles or squeaks coming from the suspension or steering or transmission. If all’s well, move to step three.

Check for leaks

The best way to check for leaks is to let your car sit in a spot for a while, then move away from that spot and check if there are any wet patches. If you use the AC in your car, there will be some water dripping. Confusion can be avoided by parking your car at any place for at least 4-6 hours. This will cause the water to evaporate, but if there is any oil leakage it will leave a mark on the ground.

Check the fluids

In this step, we will check the engine oil, the brake fluid, the coolant, and the washer fluid. This might seem difficult but will not take more than 10 mins of your time. The brake fluid and steering fluid storage units are generally located in the top left corner of the engine bay. The tank will say brake fluid on the lid and will have markings for max and min values. The fluid is colored and thus visible from outside the tank. Fluid level anywhere between max and halfway towards min is good. The process for coolant check is very similar, locate the tank (with pink or green fluid). Once again anything between max and halfway towards min is good. For engine oil, you will see a yellow or red tab sticking out. Pull the tab out, and it will have a long metal strip attached to it, with marks at the bottom (a max and a min). Wipe the end with a cloth, and insert the dipstick back in fully and then pull it out, and remember the thumb rule anything between max to halfway towards min is good for a long trip. Now put the dipstick back and with that, we have completed the most difficult step.

Rim and Tire check

Alloy wheels generally don’t get deformed, but in the case of steel wheels, look for any deformity in the rims or any irregularity in their shape, if so, it might cause the tire to deflate. Then check the tread on your tire, and make sure the tires don’t have any bumps on them. A very common mistake is not checking the same for the spare wheel. Do check your spare wheel and the presence of a jack and wrench to change a flat.

Check if all the electronics are in order

Check if all the lights, indicators, wipers, infotainment system, the AC are in order. Even a single short circuit in the wiring harness can cause you a lot of trouble.

Clean your car

Keeping your car clean may seem like an insignificant exercise but it has a great impact on your driving. Keeping the glasses and mirrors clean helps in ensuring that you have a clear vision.

Start with a full tank

Probably the easiest thing so far. Having a full tank of gas is always beneficial, not only because it minimizes the chances of getting stranded on the road with no gas, but it also saves you time by reducing the number of stops that you have to take while on the road.

Get the correct tire Pressure

Keeping the optimum tire pressure for road trips is of utmost importance to avoid a flat. Manufacturers usually provide a chart near the driver-side sill to inform the owner about the optimum pressure for each wheel.

Self Care!

It may seem that your car is prepped for the road trip but what about you? Here are some tips for you to prepare yourself for the trip.