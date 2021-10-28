Yamaha R15 Based NMAX 155 Gets Tasty Upgrades For MY2022

The Yamaha R15 has always had a special place in our hearts, from the day it was launched in 2008 to the recently launched YZF-R15-V4. Its razor-sharp looks coupled with a very potent motor and underpinnings, each and every generation of it has been perfection. Yamaha also utilizes R15’s powertrain to dish out other motorcycles and scooters. One such specimen is the Aerox 155 that we have already received in India. And now, Yamaha has revealed the 2022 NMAX 155, yet another built around R15’s powerhouse.

Design

Yamaha has revealed its next-generation NMAX 155 and has managed to make the scooter look even more visually appealing. The company has changed the placement of the front indicators. Now, the indicators are placed slightly lower. Yamaha has also changed the design of the headlight, making it slim and edgy. The scooter gets a twin-eye LED headlamp. The new design takes away the bulk from the front end and gives it a much more sophisticated look with sharper lines around the edge.

Around the back, the taillamp also gets an upgrade to LED and also continuing the slim theme. The light now looks more aggressive with its thin lines and sharp corners. The exhaust cover also gets new design lines. The scooter also gets a new frame, to enhance stability and also offers a bigger 7.1L fuel tank. Its range goes up to 300 Km. This time even the handlebars have been placed a little lower than before to provide more comfort.

Features

This scooter is loaded with features that make it an amazing overall package. The NMAX gets Yamaha’s new Communication Control Unit (CCU) which boils down to a fully digital instrument cluster, which can also connect to your smartphones with the help of Bluetooth and displays notifications.

The scooter gets a keyless feature. It gets Yamaha’s smart key as standard and allows you to start the bike as long as you have the key on you. The scooter offers loads of storage space with massive under-seat space and compartments at the front. The scooter also gets a 12V power socket.

Performance

The scooter gets a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation that puts out 15PS of power and 14.4 Nm of torque. The scooter also gets Traction Control System with dual disc brakes and will also get ABS. It also gets alloy wheels supported by telescopic forks up front.