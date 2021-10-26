Xpeng HT Aero Is The Latest Electric Car Concept From The Land Of Dragons

How far away is the future? It is a question that many people might not understand. What we do understand is the fact that with every passing day we are taking small steps towards the future. But what if we were to tell you that these steps are not as small as you might think? Rather some of them are leaps in their field. From the light bulb to mobile phones, to electric cars, and now to flying cars, all these innovations have and will revolutionize our world.

XPeng Motors

XPeng is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, founded in 2014. A statement given by the CEO of the company perfectly describes their aim as “Our exploration of more efficient, safer, carbon-neutral mobility solutions goes far beyond just smart EVs and is the cornerstone of our long-term competitive advantages..”.

In a recent event, the company announced various technologies and goals for the future, but the thing that drew the most attention was the concept flying car that can also be driven on the road.

XPeng HT Aero

The XPeng HT Aero is a concept car that can also fly. At the event, a rendered video was shown to the people to express the extent of the hybrid car. The concept is that the car converts from a normal car to a flying car with the help of rotors that are attached to swing arms, neatly concealed inside the car’s body.

An astonishing fact is that the company claims that this car will be ‘50% lighter than the P7 (a car that XPeng manufactures). It will only be 18 feet in length initially and the engineers at XPeng would work to make it shorter over time. Photos suggest that the car will have the most beautiful steering that we have ever looked at and an extremely high-tech cabin.

Even when on the road the car will look amazing with its curved lines and stunning looks. The car will offer a host of safety features as well, with thunderstorm protection, parachutes, among other environment perception systems. The company wishes to tie up all the loose ends and polish up this concept so that they can push it to the production lines as early as 2024.

In the event, XPeng also announced its goal to be the world’s top low-altitude manned flying vehicle manufacturer. All and all it is safe to say that the future might not be now, but we will be there sooner than we think.