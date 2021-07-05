Here’s Why The Kia Seltos GTX (O) Variant Makes A Strong Case For Itself If You’re Looking For A Mid-size SUV

The mid-size SUV segment has been one of the most preferred passenger vehicles for Indian consumers for some time now. The attractive design, convenient size, and the latest in-car technology in mid-SUVs have made them an attractive proposition. Having anticipated this trend much earlier, Kia disrupted the market with their debut product, the Seltos. In no time, the Seltos, with its feature-loaded cabin, sharp looks and a plethora of engine-gearbox combinations, became an absolute hit.

The Seltos is also available in GT Line variants which offer a lot more than the standard variants of the SUV. In line with Kia’s new brand promise of ‘Movement that Inspires’, the company has now come up with a new and improved version of the Seltos, offering a new and more attractive GT Line variant – the GTX(O).

Placed just above the HTX G1.5 MT, the GTX(O) offers its customers a plethora of features and the premium GT experience at a nominal addition of INR 1.65 Lakhs. Here are some of the main highlights of the GTX (O):

Designed to make heads turn

The Seltos, even in its standard avatar, is one handsome-looking SUV and the GT Line builds on that strong foundation. The GTX(O) variant packs elements like the 17” crystal cut alloys with the red caliper, front and rear skid plates with red inserts, GT badging, and metal pedals. The car also sports the company’s new logo, which symbolizes the new brand slogan.

Loaded with features

The new Seltos variant GTX(O) gets an electric sunroof, a feature that is highly sought after. The 10.25” advanced HD touchscreen is the highlight of the interiors. It outfits the car with a navigation system that enables the driver to focus fully on the road. Adding to its impressive interior, the Seltos GTX(O) gets a premium Bose 8-speaker surround-sound system. The vehicle is also loaded with ventilated front seats and an 8-way power driver seat. The black & beige sports leatherette seats with the GT logo, further complement the interiors of the variant.

Promising a safe drive

The current times have transformed our driving and travelling needs. Customers today, demand an array of active and safety features. In line with this, Kia has equipped the GTX (O) with the Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus and bacteria protection, helping passengers to isolate themselves from the outside environment. The variant is also equipped with an array of passive and safety features. The structure of Seltos GTX(O) is made up of advanced high-strength steel and is equipped with various safety features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), BA (Brake Assist), HAC (Hill Assist Control), ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)), All disc Brakes, ISOFIX etc.