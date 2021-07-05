Kawasaki Versys 650 And Versys 1000 Being Offered With Heavy Discount!

If you are up to date with the latest automotive trends, you might know that price hikes have become a regular affair. Be it a motorcycle or a car, automobiles are getting costlier with each passing day. To ease the overall buying experience, Kawasaki India has announced attractive vouchers for the Versys 650 and the Versys 1000. Both the motorcycles are acclaimed tourers and are adored by motorcyclists around the country for their versatile nature.

More details

If you are in the market looking for a tourer that can do mild off-roading too, the Versys 650 and the Versys 100 really make a strong case for themselves and with this voucher offer, they have turned even more desirable.

Kawasaki announced on their social media handles that they will be offering a discount of ₹30,000 against the ex-showroom price on Versys 650 and Versys 1000 motorcycles. The discount can be had with help of a voucher that the company has released. However, there is a time limit for the voucher. The start date of the voucher is from 1st July 2021. The company has not stated the exact period but the validity of the voucher will likely end later this month. After the voucher, the price for Versys 650 will drop from ₹7.08 lakh to ₹6.78 lakh. And the price drop for Versys 1000 will be ₹11.44 lakh to ₹11.14 lakh. Apart from the two Versys models, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) is also offering tempting discounts on select other products. For instance, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 can be had with a discount of ₹10,000.

Specs

While the previous version of the Versys 650 used to make 69 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm from its 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, the ‘cleaner’ engine makes 66 PS @ 8500 rpm and 61 nm of torque @ 7000 rpm. Mechanically, the Versys 10000 remains unchanged and continues to be powered by the 1043cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder motor developing 120PS and 102Nm. The output remains unchanged in comparison to the previous model.