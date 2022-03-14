Here’s When The Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition Is Landing On Our Shores!

Ducati has decided to launch its special edition of the Ducati Panigale called the V2 Bayliss Edition. This edition is a tribute to Troy Bayliss on his 1st championship 20th anniversary. The Special Edition is based on the standard Ducati V2, but it has quite a few changes. The launch date of the Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss edition has been set for 16th March 2022. Prices are expected to be between ₹18-19L (ex. showroom).

What’s new?

As said before, it has some changes over the standard Ducati Panigale V2. Talking about the graphics, it gets number 21 written on the side panels, and under the front windshield. It also gets an autograph embossed on a fuel tank with Bayliss’s race number “21” on it. The Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss edition gets a new color scheme that is red, green, and white color triple-tone paint. The Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition is built on an aluminum frame. This special edition is equipped with the rider saddle only. Other additions include some carbon fiber bits, underbelly exhaust, and a raised windshield for better drag. Overall this bike weighs 3kg lesser than the Standard Ducati Panigale V2.

Ducati Panigale V2: A Brief recap

In terms of styling, it is pretty evident that it draws heavy inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Panigale V4. The front fairing, single-sided swingarm are all inspired by the bigger Panigale. With the Panigale V2, one effectively gets the same face with the headlight projectors sitting deep inside the fairing along with the air intakes and laced with the same V-shaped daytime running lamp strip.

The new fairing design is also more functional as the intake ducts are more efficient. The bike also has a more aggressive stance as the rear mono-shock is now 2mm longer, resulting in a more nose-down appearance. As the name suggests, the motorcycle gets a new Euro 5 (equivalent to BS6 emission norms in India) compliant V-twin engine with more displacement than the 959 Panigale.

The Ducati Panigale V2 draws its power from a 955 cc Super-quaddro L-twin engine which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Couple it with a light weight of just 153 kg and you have an explosive performer between your thighs. Comparatively, the 959 Panigale churns out 150 hp and 102 NM. The 959 Panigale weighs 176 kg so that gives the Panigale V2 a much better power-to-weight ratio.