Yamaha MT-15 Discontinued: New Model To Launch Soon?

It seems that Yamaha has discontinued its naked motorcycle, the MT-15. However, the discontinuation seems to be in anticipation of the updated MT-15 launching soon in the next few weeks. The Yamaha MT-15 is one of its kind, it was launched for consumers who were willing to get a naked version of the fully fared Yamaha R15. The Yamaha MT-15 is based on the standard R15. The expected price of the new upcoming MT-15 is ₹1.50-2L (ex. Showroom).

Yamaha MT 15 Limited edition

A quick Recap

The new MT-15 comes with a VVA engine with model-specific ECU, optimized secondary reduction gear ratio for snappy riding in town, A&S clutch for stress-free gear shifts, motard-like riding position with a great deal of freedom on a tight, concentrated silhouette, 282 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS for excellent stopping power. The advanced design expressing ‘Torque and Agility’ is further accentuated by dynamic front face styling headlight, a short tail with a vertical taillight, and overall ‘graphics and finish’ that illustrates the unpredictable MT.

2021 Yamaha MT 15

Yamaha India: Recent launches

Yamaha recently launched the updated FZ25 in the Indian market. In terms of performance, motorcycles continue to be powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which has been updated to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. It generates a maximum power of 20.8PS at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 20.1 Nm at 6,000rpm.

2022 Yamaha FZS 25 Matte Black

The power and torque figures are exactly the same as their BS4 counterparts while the engine remains mated to a 5-speed transmission. The bikes continue to be equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear end. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at either side which is further mated to a dual-channel ABS unit as standard. The fuel tank capacity, seat height, and tire size remain identical to the BSIV FZ25 that endured a decent success in the Indian market unlike its faired sibling, the Fazer 25.

2022Yamaha FZS 25 Matte Copper .

FZS 25 will feature a bi-functional, Class D-type LED headlamp which has a single unit for both high and low beams. LED Daytime Running Lights are common but the FZS 25 gets noteworthy additions such as a taller windshield and knuckle guards. In addition to that, the bike features a negative LCD display for the instrument console, an underbelly cowl, and a side-stand engine cut-off switch.

