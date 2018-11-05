Here’s The New Jawa 300 Before You Were Supposed To See It

Many teasers and spy images later, some kind soul dropped the clearest image of the all-new Jawa 300 Motorcycle in our inbox. We thought it’ll be a good idea then, to share it with you. What we have in store then, is a classic roadster which pays homage to the original with an almost identical design. The Jawa 300 is originally scheduled for an official reveal on the 15th of November, 2018.

The two-tone fuel tank stands out with oodles of chrome on its sides, while the rest of the bodywork is all finished in a shade of maroon (We think black will be available as an option too). Powering the bike is an all-new 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC unit which will churn out 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. It is tuned to deliver generous amounts of power in the mid-range and will draw a flat torque curve on the graph for its goodness to be always available on tap.

To keep the retro alive, the bike uses spoke type wheels, however, a front disc brake adds the cover of modern safety. Retro forks hold together a metal front fender, above which, sits a round headlamp, which has been integrated within a panel that also holds the instrument cluster. The twin-downtube chassis holds the cooling apparatus, is painted in body colour rather than black and so is the swingarm and the peg holders. The twin, chrome finished rear shocks are gas charged and a half chain guard exists to keep things clean.

The all-black single saddle looks smart and so does the simple, yet, classy stripe work on the side panels. The engine powering the new Jawa is built on a BS6 ready platform and apart from the aesthetics and power delivery, the makers went to great lengths to ensure that the unique exhaust note of the old Jawa could be recreated. We’ll bring you more updates about the new bike as and when they arrive. Stay tuned!