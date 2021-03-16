Here’s How The Honda CB500X Stacks Up Against Its Rivals

Yesterday, a Japanese Giant dropped a bombshell. Honda India introduced the CB500X at an ex-showroom price of INR 6.87 Lakh. Bombshell pricing is what we meant earlier. Although we have heard accolades of the CB500X from the international audience, it is not going to be a cakewalk for the Japanese ADV-tourer in India. The CB500X might be a capable motorcycle but its premium pricing has brought it a little close to the Kawasaki Versys 650. Another ADV-tourer which is going to make CB500X’s Indian endeavour a little tricky is Benelli’s TRK 502.

Comparison

Before we get to compare the above-mentioned ADVs at their playground, let us compare them on paper first. Shall we?

Engine and performance

The CB500X belongs to the CB500 family and is an adventure tourer. Talking about the mechanicals, it is powered by a 471cc, eight-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 47bhp at 8,500rpm and 43.2Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox that benefits from an assist and a slipper clutch mechanism.

At the heart of the Benelli TRK 502, beats the same 499.6cc parallel-twin engine. Designed with four-valve technology, the four-stroke fuel-injected, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine produces 47 HP and 46 NM of torque. Power is put to work by a six-speed transmission. Talking about the big daddy, the Kawasaki Versys 650, while the previous version used to make 69 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm from its 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, the ‘cleaner’ engine makes 66 PS @ 8500 rpm and 61 nm of torque @ 7000 rpm.

Suspension

The Honda CB500X’s frame is suspended on 41mm telescopic forks at the front with 150mm of travel and a nine-position preload adjustable mono-shock at the rear with a travel of 135mm. On the other hand, the suspension duties of the Versys 650 are handled by a 41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping (right-side) and adjustable preload (left-side) with 150mm of travel at the front and an Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability with 145 mm of travel at the rear.

The Benelli TRK 502 makes do with 50mm USD forks up front with 150mm of travel and a hydraulic Monoshock (Rebound & Preload Adjustable) at the rear with 144mm of travel.

Braking

This is one department where the Honda CB500X lacks behind a little as it is equipped with Dual Channel ABS with front 310mm and rear 240mm drilled petal-style disc brakes to maintain efficient braking. While the Versys 650 gets dual semi-floating 300mm petal discs up front and a single 250mm petal disc at the rear. The Benelli TRK 502 too, get dual discs up front.

Ground clearance and seat height

The CB500X gets a ground clearance of 181mm. The seat height, meanwhile, is 830mm. On the other hand lies the Kawasaki Versys 650 which gets a ground clearance of 170mm, while the seat height is set at 840mm.

The Benelli TRK 502 has a ground clearance of 190mm.

Price

The Benelli TRK 502 is the most affordable of the lot and is priced at INR 4.79 Lakh. The Honda CB500X sits right in the middle and will set you back by INR 6.87 Lakh. The Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced at INR 6.94 Lakh. It might be costlier than the CB500X but for that you get a whole lot more displacement, power and torque, as well as a preload-adjustable upside-down fork.