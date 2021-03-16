Nissan India Announces 100 Winners From Its Nissan Magnite Bookings Pool

Nissan India today announced 100 winners in the first round of its special Valentines program, which was introduced to thank the customers who are eagerly waiting for their Nissan Magnite.

Winner list

Mr. Sourabh Bhattacharya from Ghaziabad, YouWe Nissan dealership has won 100% cashback on his all-new Nissan Magnite, and 8 customers – Mr. Prem Singh Harivanshi from Ashta (M.P.), Mr. Raman Singh from Bareilly, Mr. Ganesh Doiphode from Aurangabad, Mr. Basant Kumar Bansal from Mohali, Mr. Gokulanath Jayakumar from Bangalore, Mr. Mohsin Shareef from Rangareddy (Telengana), Mr. After Ahmed Shaik from Hyderabad and Mr. Manda Brahmananda Rao from West Godavari, have won a complimentary upgrade by one variant. The rest of the winners are listed on the Nissan India website

Every month, for the next few months, 100 waiting customers of the all-new Nissan Magnite will win. Of which:

1 customer – 100% cashback of ex-showroom price*

8 customers – upgrade by one variant*

25 customers – 1-year extended warranty*

66 customers – 2 years/20K km maintenance package*

Official statement

“The all-new Nissan Magnite has received an overwhelming response and customers are eagerly waiting to drive the Big, Bold, Beautiful and ‘Carismatic’ SUV. Congratulations to all the 100 winners of the Valentines program, which makes their wait worthwhile” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

While also working towards addressing the challenges on the supply side like semi-conductor availability etc. to reduce the waiting period, Nissan India added a third shift by hiring 1000+ employees across its plant and Nissan dealers have added 500+ employees in their network towards customer experience journey.

Specs

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit which is good for 100PS and 160Nm of peak outputs, mated to a 5-speed Manual or a CVT unit. It starts from INR 5.49 lakhs ( ex-showroom ).

The Nissan Magnite is pitted directly against the Renault Kiger both of which significantly undercut the other players in the segment in terms of pricing and carve a sub-segment of their own. The Kiger further undercuts the Magnite by INR 4,000 and such aggressive pricing and a great package against it has resulted in great sales numbers for both the brands.