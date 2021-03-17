2020 Hyundai Creta Completes 1 year: 1.21 Lakh Units Sold

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the completion of one year since the launch of the all-new Creta that has received some love and admiration from Indian Customers, according to the company. The all-new Creta has recorded over 1.21 lakh unit sales in India since its launch in 1 year, and hence consistently featured towards the north end of the sales charts.

More details

The Creta has spearheaded Hyundai’s SUV segment in India in CY 2020. Launched in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has become quite a popular product in India with around 5.8 lakh units sold in the domestic market so far. Additionally, Hyundai has also continued to bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative with the export of over 2.16 lakh units of the Creta from India.

The Creta packs in quite some bits ranging from the likes of an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function to paddle shifters mounted on the steering. It also features ventilated front seats along with some driver-specific functionalities like a driver rearview monitor and over 51 % of customers have opted for higher-spec SX & SX(O) trims to avail these features.

The Creta is offered with a choice of 3 engine options – a 1.5L BS6 petrol engine good for 115 PS of peak power and 147 Nm of peak torque. Another petrol engine, a 1.4L T-GDI petrol which cranks out 140 PS and 247 Nm of peak outputs. A diesel engine is also available in the form of a 1.5L U2 BS6 motor, which cranks out 115PS of peak power and 255Nm of peak torque.

Over 60 % of the total Creta sales comes from models with the 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 engine, while over 20 % of sales contribution emerges from automatic powertrain options – 1.5L MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and a 1.4L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT).

Official statement

Commenting on this achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The all-new Creta has set new benchmarks in the Indian Auto Industry and has become the most loved SUV in India taking the pole position month after month in this highly competitive SUV space. This exemplary feat is a testimony of Hyundai’s manufacturing excellence and class-leading features that we offer to our discerning customers. As we move ahead, I am confident that our smart Indian customers will continue to choose Hyundai cars that are redefining benchmarks across segments.”