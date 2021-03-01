Here’s How The Hero Xtreme 160R Anniversary Edition Looks Like!

Hero MotoCorp recently surpassed the significant milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production. The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand. In doing so, Hero became the only Indian automotive manufacturer to surpass 100 million. To mark the occasion, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, unveiled six special celebration edition models at the Company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

The company has now rolled out the 100 Million Limited Edition model of one of its most popular offerings – the Xtreme 160R.

Although Hero tried its hand at the 150cc power-commuter segment earlier as well with the likes of Hunk and the CBZ Xtreme, both the motorcycles failed to leave a mark. However, that changed with the Xtreme 160R and this particular motorcycle managed to win the hearts of motorcyclists around the country. The 100 Million Limited Edition takes the sportiness of the Xtreme 160R miles ahead. The motorcycle is has a dual-tone shade of red and white. It is safe to say that the red accents on the limited-edition motorcycle accentuate the sportiness even further. Price of this limited edition Xtreme 160R is Rs 1,08,750, ex-sh. In comparison, Xtreme 160R single disc costs 1,03,900 and double-disc costs 1,06,950. This makes the special edition about Rs 2k more expensive than the dual disc variant. Apart from the new dual-tone shade and a ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badge on the fuel tank, everything remains exactly the same as the standard motorcycle.

The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters). Addressing a global audience including customers, dealers, distributors, investors, suppliers, employees, customers and the media, Dr Munjal also outlined Hero MotoCorp’s plans and vision for the next five years.

During this timeframe, the Company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint, launch exciting and relevant products and also work on new innovative product concepts. As part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products – including variants, refreshes and upgrades – every year.