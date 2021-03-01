Bajaj Platina 110 ABS To Officially Launch Soon

Bajaj Auto has rather quietly launched the Platina 110 ABS becoming the first manufacturer to provide a single-channel ABS in a 110 class motorcycle, which is indeed commendable. Bajaj has brought in quite a few updates for the Platina 110 ABS and let’s dive deeper into those. First up, Bajaj has reintroduced the all-analogue digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer, analogue odometer, analogue fuel gauge and all the basic tell-tale lights on the instrument cluster.

Furthermore, all 4 indicators have been redesigned and now look quite sharp and sleek. The alloys on this motorcycle have been painted white similar to the ones you see on the Pulsar RS and NS series.

It also gets ComforTec technology with nitrox SoS suspension, broader rubber footpads & longer seat, for better rider and pillion comfort; tubeless tyres, a 3D logo with new decals and seemingly good quality, well-cushioned and well-foamed seats. The bike draws power from the same 115cc air-cooled motor, generating 8.6 PS of peak power at 7,000 RPM and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. While the rear gets a ComforTec nitrox suspension, the front end comes with a conventional telescopic fork. Although Bajaj hasn’t officially revealed the prices, we found a video online where a dealer in Pune is claiming that the on-road price of the Platina ABS is set at INR 81,000.

One of the most popular motorcycle in the commuter segment, the Platina 110 was reintroduced a couple of years back with some additional features, christened as the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear. The bike was launched in two variants, one model with a drum brake, one model with a disc brake. The bike came with an introductory price tag of INR 53,376 for the drum brake model and INR 55,373 for the disc brake model. The prices then, however, had been hiked.

The Platina 110 H Gear then came with an all-digital meter, which came with a first in segment ‘Gear-Shift-Guide’ and also a trip-meter and fuel indicator. The ‘Gear-Shift-Guide’ was essentially a gear shift indicator, which tells the rider to shift at the perfect time to shift in either direction.

Although now, Bajaj has ditched all that digital tech for the Platina 110 ABS and went with an analogue setting. Some reports even suggest that Bajaj might discontinue the Platina H Gear going forward.