Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom Teased In Pan America’s Official Video

Harley-Davidson is going through a little ruckus at the moment but the iconic American manufacturer is hustling to stand right back up and get back on track. In the same wake, it joined hands with Hero MotoCorp to operate in India and recently unveiled the production version of the Pan America ADV-tourer. While the footage gives us a behind-the-scenes look at Pan America’s development, it also teases the upcoming 1250 Custom cruiser.

More details

The select angles reveal specific details and new developments that hint at the platform’s road-readiness.

The 1250 Custom is also listed under their ‘future vehicles’ tab and tagged as ‘planned for 2021’ on its website. It was first showcased in July 2018 with the Pan America ADV-tourer and the Bronx streetfighter. As the name rightly suggests, the Custom 1250 is powered by Harley’s 1250cc Revolution Max liquid-cooled V-twin motor, same as the Pan America. The engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox and churns around 150 bhp with 122 Nm of peak torque. Expect Harley to retune the engine in order to suit the characteristics of the Custom 1250. The bike is also expected to use top-notch hardware, like fully-adjustable Showa suspension and Brembo brake callipers.

When it comes to looks, it does look somewhat similar to the Fat Bob, like the sleek headlamp and high-mounted shotgun exhaust. The bike sports wide handlebars. a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece saddle, side swingarm, and chunky tyres with compact fenders. Surprisingly, despite its bulk, the Custom 1250 only gets a single disc brake at the front. One of the many reasons behind Harley’s downfall has been its tramlined portfolio as the American manufacturer has only focused on developing cruisers. But that seems to be changing now as HD is gearing up to unleash a host of new motorcycles in the near future.

Harley-Davidson Pan America

Talking about the Pan America, it is powered by an all-new Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled V-Twin that makes 150PS of power at 9,000rpm and generates 128Nm of torque at 6,750rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. As claimed, the overall fuel economy figure for this motor is 21kmpl.

The Pan America features ride modes such as Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus wherein each mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings.