Here’s How Much the Mahindra Thar Costs Now

Mahindra and Mahindra recently announced a price hike across its passenger and commercial car portfolio. By the end of 2020, it was clear that almost all automakers will be going all guns blazing and coming up with a number of launches to make up for an under-par 2020. But, due to the unprecedented effects of 2020, all major automakers had also announced a price hike across their portfolio effective some point in January 2021. Mahindra & Mahindra has followed suit.

Updated price list

For reasons unknown, the carmaker didn’t actually reveal the updated price list but the same has now been revealed for the Thar.

The Mahindra Thar now comes with a new starting price of Rs 12.10 lakh; an increase of Rs 20,000 from the previous price of Rs 11.90 lakh. The top-spec variant of the Mahindra Thar is now priced at Rs 14.15 lakh, compared to the previous Rs 13.75 lakh; which is a hike of Rs 40,000. All prices are ex-showroom (Delhi). Here are the new variant-wise prices of the Mahindra Thar:

Mahindra Thar when launched was definitely one of the biggest launches of 2020 and it garnered a great response from buyers and the auto enthusiasts and media alike. It has been generating good sales numbers since its launch. It was recently spotted with new colour schemes – White and Silver. Currently, the Thar 2020 is available in a choice of seven paint schemes – Aquamarine, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, Red Rage, Mystic Copper and Aqua Marine Galaxy Grey.

Mahindra Thar 2020 has enjoyed a good demand in the Indian market, so much so, that the waiting period for select variants has extended to over six months. The firm has also decided to ramp up the manufacturing of new Thar in order to maintain the supply-demand chain and bring down the delivery timing.

Currently, the new Thar is offered in AX and LX series with soft top and hardtop options. Talking about the mechanicals, it is powered by either a 2.2L mHwak diesel engine which puts out 130BHP of peak power and 300Nm of peak torque. Also offered is a 2.0L mStallion petrol engine which puts out 150BHP of peak power and 300Nm of peak torque.