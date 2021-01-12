2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched in India at INR 15.96 Lakh

Bringing excitement closer to adventure motorcycling enthusiasts, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. today announced commencement of bookings for the new 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. The 2021-year model would offer a new colour option in both DCT & Manual transmission variants. The Africa Twin is one of the most celebrated ADVs around the globe and even in our country as well!

More details

To battle it out with its fierce rivals, Honda gave the Africa Twin a major makeover in MY2020. It benefited from a new bigger engine, new lightweight chassis, new electronics and not to forget, new suspension setup as well. Price starts at Rs 15.96 lac (ex-showroom, pan India).

Specs

Africa Twin Adventure Sports packs a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that delivers a power of 73Kw & 103 Nm torque. The Lithium-Ion battery offers 1.6 times longer shelf life and 4 times longer durability in comparison to conventional battery. It also features a bolt-on aluminium subframe and swingarm (a technology inspired from the “Dakar” machine CRF450R moto-crosser).

Africa Twin Adventure Sports comes integrated with the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that controls Throttle by Wire (TBW) and expanded 7 level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Additionally, the IMU also controls 4 technologies:

Wheelie Control allows rider to choose between 3 levels of Input. Level 1 allows for intended wheel lift but suppresses any sudden movement, level 3 stops any front wheel elevation and level 2 is mid-way between the two. Cornering ABS with off-road setting distributes the maximum brake force to each wheel based on the riding situation, ensuring the best braking performance under cornering conditions. Off-Road setting also joins the default riding modes of Urban, Tour and Gravel plus two customizable user settings to cover most riding conditions. Rear Lift Control allows the rear wheel from lifting off the ground under heavy braking. Cornering Detection feature in the DCT variant recognizes when the bike is cornering and adjusts for the most natural gear changes.

Staying true to the “True Adventure” concept, Africa Twin Adventure Sports features a slim-section seat and high-set handlebars. Optimized frame and compact body style are specially designed for off-road touring.

The 5-stage adjustable windscreen, adjustable seat and heated grips ensure a comfortable ride. Tubeless tires take away the pain of roadside repairs. Dual LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) adds style to the front stance while providing consistent daytime visibility. Cornering Lights automatically illuminate corner blind spots depending on speed and lean angle. Keep your electronic devices all charged up while on the go through the ACC charging sockets available in the Africa Twin Adventure Sports. Cruise Control too is now fitted as standard to provide utmost comfort during long distance. A fuel tank of 24.5 litres allows the rider to go an extra mile on his adventure tour.

TFT display

Fully coloured Multi-Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with the Apple CarPlay® & Bluetooth connectivity feature helps the rider to manage a plethora of data while concentrating on riding. The MID can also be customized to show various levels of information relative to the riding mode chosen and is easy to use even when wearing gloves.

Accessories

A full range of genuine Honda accessories is available for both variants of the Africa Twin, including top box, rear carrier, rally step, DCT pedal shifter, fog lamp, fog lamp ATT, visor and side pipe.

Official statements

Speaking on the legacy of Africa Twin, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Africa Twin embraces the “True Adventure” spirit that has helped it win fans across the globe. Honda 2Wheelers is extremely proud to start this New Year with the introduction of the 2021 Year Model of Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. Let the #TrueAdventure begin!”