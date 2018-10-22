Here Is the New Hero Destini 125, Priced at INR 54,650/

As we reported earlier, Hero Motocorp has launched the Destini 125 at INR 54,650, Ex-Showroom, Delhi. This 125 cc scooter also gets the i3S – ‘IDLE START-STOP’ system offered by Hero Motocorp. It will be offered in two variants, a standard variant and VX variant. The VX variant gets an additional mobile charging port and boot light apart from standard features like an external fuel filler cap and a remote key opener. On the exterior, the VX gets additional chrome bits and a dual tone seat cover. Moreover, the Noble Red colour scheme is exclusive to the VX variant while standard colours are – Chestnut Bronze, Panther Black and Pearl Silver White.

Dr Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., said, “We are introducing the new Destini 125 scooter, within just a few weeks of launching a new premium motorcycle – Xtreme 200R. This clearly demonstrates our robust in-house competency in designing and developing products in the premium segment. The Destini 125 is the only scooter in India today to offer the revolutionary i3S technology, in addition to providing a perfect balance of power and style. We have a strong pipeline of new products in both scooter and premium motorcycle segments, which we will launch in the coming months.”

The Destini 125 uses a 125cc Energy Boost Engine, producing 8.7 bhp @ 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque @ 5000 rpm. Apart from the trick i3S idle start/stop system, this scooter also gets a digital-analogue Speedometer in the dash with a side stand indicator and service due reminder. The bike will be made available throughout the country in the coming weeks The price for this scooter start from INR 54,650, Ex-Showroom, Delhi. The product marks the entry of 125 cc segment. Aimed to appeal to a young audience, the bike would go against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia. Do stay tuned for an in-depth review, coming out soon. Here is an image gallery of the scooter taken at the Delhi Auto Expo earlier this year, back then it was called the Duet 125.