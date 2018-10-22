Tata to Offer Free Service for Commercial Vehicles as a Part of Nationwide Camp

Tata offers a long list of commercial vehicles comprising, trucks, mini-trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles in the Indian market. The company has now come up with a nation wider free service camp for its range of electric vehicles. Called the ‘Grahak Seva Mahotsav’, the free service would be carried out at over 1500 Tata authorised dealers and Tata authorised service stations. The offer starts from the 23rd of October and will be available till the 29th of October at the said locations. This offer showcases the company’s commitment to offering innovative solutions to customers. The camp also includes special promotional offers associated with spare parts, labour and Profile Engine purchases.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr R. Ramakrishnan, Global Head Customer Care, Commercial vehicle business Unit, Tata Motors Limited, said, “Commercial vehicles are the pillars of strength of any country economy. This initiative has given us an opportunity to support those who support our economy. At TataMotors, we have always aimed to provide the best after-sales experience to all our customers. On the very special occasion of National Customer Service Day, we wish to celebrate the close connection we share with our valued customers and trusted channel partners. The Grahak Samvaad initiative will help Tata Motors achieve new heights of customer satisfaction by providing a host of innovative solutions to commercial vehicle owners.”

Tata aims to provide the best customer satisfaction possible in the segment of commercial vehicles and is taking many steps to do that. It offers a customer care app, a roadside assistance feature called Tata Alert, Tata Zippy, Tata kavach, priority first for the Prima and Ultra series, onsite service, mobile service van, Mobile workshops and container workshops, Tata Genuine parts and Tata fleet management solutions. Such commitment to customer satisfaction and the long list of facilities on offer, Tata is on the right path to make a greater impact in the commercial vehicle segment.