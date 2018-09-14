Here Is a Chance to Own a 1 of 1000 Limited Edition Hyundai Verna This Festive Season

Hyundai, the Korean manufacturer has been in the Indian market space for 20 years now. To mark this occasion, the company has launched a new limited edition of the Verna sedan. Limited to a thousand units, all based on the top level SX(O) trim, the limited edition will get both the petrol and diesel engines. Apart from the standard equipment offered in the top trim, the limited edition will also get skid plates in the front and rear, rear spoiler, blacked out rear view mirrors and a wireless charger. The car will also get a limited edition badge along with a new colour, Marina Blue.

The interior of the Verna will follow an all-black theme with blue accents. Just like the top end SX(O) variant, the limited edition will also come with ventilated seats, ann electric sunroof, cruise control and a bunch of other features. Skipping the 1.4-litre petrol engine, the limited edition will be available only with the 1.6-litre petrol engine and the 1.6-litre diesel unit, however, both manual and automatic transmission options will be offered. Apart from the all-new Marina Blue, the limited edition Verna will be offered with only one more colour option, White.

Expect a premium of anywhere between INR 20,000 to INR 35,000 for the limited edition spec, which is justified considering you will not only get some extra equipment but also a bit of exclusivity as well. The all-new Verna has been a hit in the Indian market since its launch, attracting customers with premium equipment usually seen in segments much above. Offering great value for money and the most bang for your buck combined with a wide aftersales network, Hyundai has sold more than 27,000 units up till July of 2018.