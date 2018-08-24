2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Rivals [City, Verna, Rapid, Yaris, Vento] Spec And Features Comparison

With the competition kicking things up a notch, Maruti Suzuki had to up their game too. With the 2018 Ciaz, Maruti has given it a facelift to spice things up. Rivaling the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento. With its rivals updated and loaded with equipment, does the facelifted Ciaz have what it takes? We’re here to give you a few reasons to consider the Ciaz over its rivals or vice versa.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

As of 2018, the Ciaz aces ahead in terms of practicality and legroom, having the longest wheelbase in its segment. It is also the longest and widest car in its segment. With one of the biggest changes being under the hood, the new engine replaces the 1.4-litre petrol motor that served in the outgoing Ciaz. It’s a new 1.5-litre petrol motor with micro-hybrid technology. A four-cylinder engine that makes 103 bhp and 138Nm of torque, which is up by 12 bhp of power and 8Nm of torque as compared to the previous engine. The new motor is available with a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque-converter automatic. Though it may be down on power as compared to its rivals, it makes up for it in terms of fuel economy. Maruti claims a segment-best fuel economy of 21.56kpl for the manual and 20.28kpl for the automatic transmission which is second only to the Vento 1.2 DSG.

Whereas the diesel Ciaz continues with its Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre engine that makes 90hp of power and 200Nm of torque. This may not sound like a lot but currently a new 1.5-litre, the four-cylinder diesel engine is under development and is expected to go on sale in 2020. The Ciaz now gets LED headlamps and fog lamps, which is a segment first. Also new for 2018, the Ciaz now gets a Speed Alert System (SAS), which can be set from the car’s multi-info display. This system is activated at 80kph and above and will alert the driver by beeping based on the vehicle speed. It gets an Electronic stability program and hill-hold assist which are only available in the automatic variants.

For: Someone who likes to spend more time being driven and is looking for an efficient and well-rounded package.

Honda City

The Honda City gets dual airbags as standard while top varients get six airbags, it’s also one of the only cars that are equipped with a sunroof and LED headlights. The Honda City is the narrowest of all the cars here but has the sharpest design. It comes with both petrol and diesel offerings. The 1.5-litre petrol motor makes 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and has a seven-step CVT available as an option. On the other hand, the diesel motor makes 100 bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. However, the diesel motor is only offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

For: Someone who likes power, as much as the efficiency. Also let’s not forget the free revving petrol motor.

Toyota Yaris

Unlike its rivals, the Yaris is only available with a petrol engine. Toyota’s 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 106 bhp of power and 140 Nm of torque which is more than the Ciaz but it still falls short compared to the offerings from Honda and Hyundai. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard while there is also the option of a seven-step CVT with paddle shifters. The Yaris gets segment-first features such as a tire pressure monitoring system, powered driver’s seat adjust, gesture control for the infotainment system and front parking sensors. In terms of length, breath, and wheelbase, the Toyota Yaris is the smallest car in this comparison. It also runs on smaller, 15-inch wheels while its rivals offer the option of 16-inch wheels on the top-end variants. When it comes to safety, Toyota has an advantage of offering seven airbags as standard across its whole range.

For: Someone looking for an easy going, comfortable machine that prioritizes safety, features, nopise insulation, great ride quality and reliability.

Hyundai Verna

Coming loaded with equipment, the Hyundai Verna has always been on top of its game in terms of design and features list. Hyundai offers the most engine-gearbox options with the Verna. They’ve got two petrol engines and one diesel engine available. The 1.4-litre petrol engine makes 99 bhp of power and 132 Nm of torque, while the 1.6-litre petrol engine makes 121 bhp and 151 Nm of torque. The 1.6-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, makes a class leading 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. They come with six-speed manual transmissions as standard across the range and offer a six-speed torque converter automatic too. The Verna gets dual airbags as standard while range-topping versions of the cars feature six airbags and come equipped with a sunroof.

For: Someone looking for a feature-rich car that does not compromise on practicality, style or power!

Volkswagen Vento & Skoda Rapid

These two German siblings have almost everything in common apart from their badges. They both offer a petrol and diesel engine on offer, with both manual and DSG automatic variants on offer. The 1.6-liter petrol engine makes 103 bhp of power and 153 Nm of torque. While the 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 109 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Both this car get 2 airbags as standard while the top of the line trims gets 4 airbags. They also get electronics like ABS, EBD, Hill Hold and ESP. While Volkswagen offers LED headlamps, while Skoda offers projectors on theirs. Neither of these cars offers a sunroof or most additional features we see from rivals, but they do offer a rather dynamic handling package. Both these German cars are known for their good build and excellent fit and finish quality.

For: Someone looking for solid build quality, elegance, and a machine that’s dynamically involving to drive.