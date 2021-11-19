Skoda Reveals Its Plans For The Slavia

The much-awaited Skoda Slavia is finally here and it looks like it is set to revive the mid-size sedan segment. Skoda is quite confident about the Slavia and they’ve also revealed the kind of sales figures they expect the Rapid replacement to deliver. The Czech carmaker expects to sell around 2500-3000 units of Slavia per month in the long run. With the official bookings already underway, it will be interesting to see how many pre-bookings the Slavia will garner before its launch.

Skoda Slavia: a quick recap

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans. It features LED taillamps as well which have crystalline detail.

The lower half of the bumper features a diffusor with a chrome element in it. One can notice the sunroof and shark fin antenna on the roof as well. The Slavia will be based on the MQB AO IN platform which the Skoda Kushaq is based on. The interiors of the Slavia bears a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. In terms 0f features, the Slavia will be loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

In terms of practicality, it gets a boot space of 521 liters. The Slavia shares its powertrain options with the Kushaq too. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It will also get a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.