Hyundai India Launches Its ‘Save Water’ Initiative

Hyundai India is taking some major steps towards providing exceptional customer service and ensuring sustainability. The Korean carmaker recently announced its mobility services which offer unconditional benefits ranging from discounts on car accessories to car rentals, and further, to discounts on shopping and food and beverage experiences to name a few. Now, Hyundai has rolled out it’s save water’ challenge.

Save water challenge: what is it?

Sustainability holds the key to our future and Hyundai has been focusing on creating solutions that create long-term positive impact for humanity. Under its brand campaign Beyond Mobility, HMIL announced the commencement of ‘Save Water Challenge’ from Nov 22 till Dec 6, 2021, encouraging Hyundai customers to opt for Dry wash during their periodic car service at all Hyundai Workshops across India while instilling intent of becoming a water savior ambassador. In this challenge, customers will be encouraged to opt for Dry Wash of their respective cars at Hyundai Workshops. Customers will become Water Saviour ambassadors by making a ‘W’ pose along with their Hyundai car while the moment will be photo captured by Hyundai Workshop staff. Customers then can share this experience online with friends and family by tagging @hyundaiindia and their 2 friends with #SaveWater #JalBachaKeChal hashtags. Various engagement activities shall be undertaken at all Hyundai workshops to promote the Dry Wash campaign. To appreciate the gesture, Hyundai will be rewarding 100 lucky winners with Amazon vouchers worth ₹ 1 000 each.

Official statement

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said “ “Hyundai continues to reinforce its global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by promoting eco-friendly practices for a sustainable future and a better tomorrow. We are going ‘Beyond Mobility’ by reinforcing our commitment to future mobility which is intelligent, innovative, and thrives with sustainability. With the Save Water Challenge, we encourage customers to opt for waterless washing during their car service at all Hyundai service touchpoints and contribute towards a sustainable future. In the last 4 years, 4.2 Million Hyundai customers have already opted for a dry wash in the Hyundai service network & saved over 504 million liters of water. Numerous other eco-friendly initiatives in the network like Waterborne Paint Systems, Paperless Processes, LED Lighting, Solarisation & Rain Water Harvesting are testimony of our brand thought Beyond Mobility.”