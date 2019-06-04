LIST: Top 5 Best-Selling Car Brands Of May 2019

The increase in fuel prices and other registration norms have hit the passenger vehicle market really hard. The 4-wheeler market recently saw a dip of over 21% in sales, in May 2019 when compared to May 2018. This drop in sales has affected car manufacturers and is also one of the main causes of the slowdown in the automotive retail sector. Except for Mahindra’s slight sales improvement, all the other companies have registered a dip in sales. Let’s have a look at the top-5 companies which have managed to hold on to their positions despite facing losses in May 2019, in India.

Maruti Suzuki

India’s best-selling brand, Maruti Suzuki has many popular cars in its lineup, like the Baleno, S-Cross, Ciaz and many more which have managed to fetch Maruti a total sales of 1,21,018 units in May 2019. However, Maruti had sold over 1,61,497 units in May last year, which is 25.1% more than the current sales figures.

Sales in May 2018: 1,61,497

Sales in May 2019: 1,21,018

Growth: (-25.1%)

Hyundai

The Korean brand, Hyundai, is one of the most successful foreign brands in India. Hyundai has been able to hold on to the 2nd spot in the Indian market for a long time now. The brand was able to sell a total of 45,008 units in May last year but has just managed to sell around 42,502 units in May this year. This is a 6% decrease in sales when compared to last year.

Sales in May 2018: 45,008

Sales in May 2019: 42,502

Growth: (-6%)

Mahindra

Mahindra is the only 100% Indian car brand to make it to the top-5 list. Mahindra specializes in making SUVs and its latest launch, the XUV300, played an important role in the brand’s revival in the Indian market. Mahindra sold over 19,378 units in May last year and over 19,541 units in May 2019. This means that the brand has managed to improve its sales by just 1%.

Sales in May 2018: 19,378

Sales in May 2019: 19,541

Growth: (1%)

Toyota

Japanese automotive giant and the 6th-largest company in the world, Toyota, has managed to make it to the top-5 list of best-selling cars in India, because of the Innova Crysta. Toyota has sold over 13,113 units in May last year and has sold around 12,138 units in May 2019. This results in a 7% decline in total sales.

Sales in May 2018: 13,113

Sales in May 2019: 12,138

Growth: (-7%)

Honda

Honda is one of the most affected companies on this list as it suffered a 28% decline in sales. Honda was only able to sell over 11,442 units in May 2019, compared to 15,885 units in May last year.