Here Are the Accessories Available with the New Generation Ertiga

The Ertiga MPV has always had a huge demand, so it comes as no surprise that the new generation of this vehicle will also have such a huge demand. When a car sells in such numbers, your car does not stand out from the car that your neighbour, friend or even colleague got. What do you do in such a case? Sure you can get it modified but would you want to risk losing your warranty by doing it? Worry not, because Maruti Suzuki has got you covered with a huge list of accessories that are available with the car. You can get them at your dealer itself and protect that warranty on your brand new purchase.

With about 50 accessories on offer, you can customise the interior, exterior and everything else. The brochure showcase multiple alloy wheel options those opting for lower variants can also opt for a different style wheel cover. You can also get a body kit for the car making it look more aggressive. We Indians love chrome, Maruti will give you more if you would like it at places like the headlights, fog lamps and more. For the interior, you can choose between various seat covers and mats which Maruti Suzuki will provide.

The new generation Ertiga comes with 2 engine options, a new 1.5-litre petrol unit and the tried and tested 1.3-litre diesel. Both the engines come with Maruti’s SHVS system which uses a dual battery set up in the petrol engine and a single battery set up in the oil burner. Both engines come mated with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard but a 4-speed torque converter is available with the petrol unit. Prices for the new generation Ertiga start at INR 7.44 Lakh for the base petrol variant and go all the way to INR 10.90 Lakh for the top end diesel unit. Which accessory is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.