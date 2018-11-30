The New 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Is a Track Only 700 Hp Beast, Only 200 Units to Be Made

Till now, the most extreme Porsche 911 on offer was the GT2 RS. It’s twin turbo 3.8-litre flat-six engine gave the car a power output of 700 horses. Paired with a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox, the car is capable of going to 100 kmph from a standstill in a mere 2.7 seconds. A whopping 750 Nm of torque and clever aero bits make this vehicle go very fast around the bends and it even held the record for the fastest production car around the Nurburgring circuit. For Porsche to make a 911 more extreme than this, they had loose out on its ability to be road legal. That is what Porsche has done with the newly revealed GT2 RS Clubsport.

With the 992 generation 911 unveiled, the Clubsport is the final 991.2 series car to leave the Porsche factory. It uses the same 3.8-litre flat six engine with 700 hp and 750 Nm. The 310 section rear wheels will put all this power down on the track. The car can be used at the track, Clubsport events, as well as, selected motorsport meets. The interior of the car gets a massive roll cage and even air conditioning. PSM (Porsche Stability Management) including traction control as well as an anti-lock braking system (ABS) are available as standard. These systems get various levels of adjustment and can be switched off as well if the driver wishes to do so. A carbon steering wheel and the colour display behind it have been taken from the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R model.

Also Read: Eighth-gen Porsche 911 Breaks Cover At The Los Angeles Motor Show

Anchorage duties are done by Six-piston aluminium monobloc racing callipers on the front axle and four-piston callipers and 380-millimetre discs at the rear. Limited to only 200 units worldwide, this car can be ordered directly from the Porsche Motorsport department. The company will begin deliveries of the cars from May 2019 at exclusive delivery events. What do you think about this final offering from the 991.2 generation 911? Let us know in the comments.