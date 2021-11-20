Here Are 5 Reasons Why Skoda Slavia’s Rivals Should Worry About The Czech Sedan

The much-awaited Skoda Slavia is finally here and Skoda has armed it with everything it has got in its arsenal. Bookings for the mid-size sedan are already underway and it is set to be launched soon by the beginning of next year. Let’s take a look at the Slavia could offer over and above what the competition already does.

Space

The mid-size sedan segment has a lot of spacious contenders such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City. However, the Skoda Slavia has the longest wheelbase in its class which would result in an ample amount of legroom. The Slavia is also the widest in its class which would mean superior shoulder room for all the passengers.

Practicality

Again, the competition offers great practicality and good space. However, the Slavia takes it one step further with simply clever touches such as the phone pocket behind the driver and passenger seat. Like a typical Skoda, the Slavia gets a cavernous boot which is rated at 521 litres which is the best in its class.

Safety

Cars like the Hyundai Verna and Honda City are well equipped when it comes to safety features. Common safety features include 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, HLA, ECS, TCS, TPMS and ISOFIX child mounts. The Honda City also offers 3-point seatbelts for the middle passenger. The Slavis on the other hand has all these safety features and then some more! Additionally, it gets brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+ and multi-collision braking. Also, Skoda cars are known for their build quality and the Slavia is going to be no different.

Powertrain

The Slavia comes with two petrol engine options. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It will also get a turbocharged 1.5 litre 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. On paper, the 1.5 TSI blows away the competition. Even the 1-litre TSI seems competent enough to go up against the 1.5-litre N.A. engines offered by the competition.

Handling

Skoda cars offer one of the best ride and handling balance in their respective segments and the Slavia is going to be no different. The Slavia could very well be the most fun to drive car in its segment and more so because of the 1.5 TSI engine.