Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The much-awaited next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio was finally launched at ₹4.99 lakhs. Set to go up against the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and even its own sibling Wagon R, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in four variants namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The manual transmission is offered as standard and the AMT will be available from the VXI variant onwards. The Celerio is available in Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown colors. Let’s take a look at the value-for-money variants on offer:

VXI AMT

The VXI AMT is the most value-for-money automatic variant in the Celerio range if you have a tight budget. The VXI variant gets chrome accents on the front grille, body-colored bumpers, manual air-conditioning, pollen filter, power steering, a 12v power socket, fuel consumption display, distance to empty display, driver side sun visor, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, an engine immobilizer, body-colored ORVMs, body-colored door handles, full wheel covers, passenger-side vanity mirror, day/night IRVM, 60:40 rear split seat, rear parcel shelf, central locking, power windows with one-touch up/down for driver side, electrically adjustable ORVMs, speed-sensitive auto door lock, impact-sensing auto door unlock. The AMT variants also get an outside temperature display, gear position indicator, and hill-start assist. The VXI AMT variant is priced at ₹6.13 lakh.

ZXI MT

The ZXI manual is the most value-for-money manual variant in the Celerio lineup. The ZXI variant gets a smart play dock with USB, AUX, and Bluetooth compatibility, 4 speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry, ORVMs with turn indicators, security alarm, tilt steering, rear defogger, and rear window wiper with washer in addition to the features in the ZXI variant. The ZXI manual is priced at ₹5.94 lakh.

Powertrain

The next-gen Celerio features Maruti’s K10C 1.0-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which features an idle engine start/stop system. It churns out 66hp and 89nm of torque. Maruti claims that the Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient car with a fuel economy of 26.68 km/l for the VXI AMT variant and 24.97 km/l for the ZXI+ Manual variant. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.